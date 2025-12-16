France “could and should play a leading role” in efforts to solve the Cyprus problem, President Nikos Christodoulides said on Tuesday.

He told French newspaper Le Figaro that he has “long been discussing” the prospect of deeper French involvement in the Cyprus problem, and that this is “not only because France is a member of the European Union, but also because it is the only [EU member state] which is also a permanent member of the United Nations security council”.

“Any progress must be based on UN security council resolutions to allow us to move forward,” he said.

He added that “what is important is to create the conditions for resuming discussions, based on a bizonal and bicommunal federation, in accordance with the UN security council’s resolutions”.

“I am very pleased that this point was mentioned in a joint statement last week,” he said, in reference to the UN’s statement released following the tripartite meeting held involving him, UN envoy Maria Angela Holguin and Turkish Cypriot leader Tufan Erhurman

“This is the only possible and viable solution, supported by the EU and the international community. All Cypriot citizens, Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots, must have the same rights, like all citizens of all EU member states. After the Cyprus issue is resolved, the Republic of Cyprus should be a fully functioning state,” he said.

He added that a post-solution reunified Cyprus should then “further strengthen its role in the wider region”.

Christodoulides’ call for further French involvement in efforts to resolve the Cyprus problem comes after French President Emmanuel Macron said he hopes for a solution to the Cyprus problem “so that all Cypriots can live together on a reunified island”.

Speaking after the signing of a strategic partnership between the governments of France and Cyprus, he said he wished to “reiterate … how strongly France supports the United Nations’ mediation efforts for a just, comprehensive, and lasting settlement of the Cyprus issue”.