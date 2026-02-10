The results of an internal investigation into the disappearance of 13.6 kilograms of TNT during a national guard exercise will be announced next week, the defence ministry confirmed on Tuesday.

It said the inquiry being carried out within the national guard is ongoing and is “expected to be completed within the next week, at which time its results will be announced”.

It added that it has “full confidence in the competent police authorities”, who are conducting a parallel criminal investigation, saying their findings will be communicated in accordance with the prescribed procedures.

The updated timeline contrasts with comments made last Friday by Defence Minister Vasilis Palmas, who had said developments were expected “within the next two days”, fuelling political criticism over the handling of the case.

Akel accused the authorities of failing to provide clear answers 11 days after the TNT’s disappearance.

It said the case raises “extremely serious” concerns and warned that the possibility the explosives have ended up in the underworld “creates enormous concern and increases the feeling of insecurity within society”.

Referring to earlier remarks by the defence minister, Akel said it remains unclear why no national guard officials have been placed on leave, despite Palmas having acknowledged that “issues of disciplinary offences” arise due to a lack of supervision of the material.

“If there is suspicion that the theft may have been organised from within, on what basis was an investigating officer appointed by the military leadership?” Akel asked, adding, “will the national guard investigate itself?”

The party also questioned what steps have been taken in recent years to address what it described as chronic understaffing and inadequate training, arguing that such shortcomings “test operational capability and raise serious security issues”.

The TNT went missing on January 29 during an engineer training exercise at the Kalo Chorio firing range.

Two explosive devices containing a total of 13.6 kilograms of TNT were placed at the site for a controlled detonation scheduled for around 2pm.

When the detonation failed, personnel followed safety protocols and waited an hour before approaching the area.

By around 3pm, the explosives were no longer there.

Initial suggestions that the TNT may have detonated without being recorded were quickly dismissed, with both the police and the defence ministry treating the case as a possible theft.

Drone footage later showed the explosives were still in place shortly before they were reported missing, narrowing the window during which they could have been removed.

Palmas haswarned that he is “concerned” the explosives may be “in the hands of individuals with illegal intentions”, stressing that the quantity involved “poses great risk to human lives” if detonated.