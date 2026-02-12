This weekend brings the start of the carnival extravaganza, lots of Valentine’s Day events and even rural festivals celebrating the season. Fiestas, live music gigs, drive-in cinemas, and much more is on the agenda

Let the carnival begin

The first weekend of the carnival madness begins, bringing lots of party vibes, groovy tunes and crazy tunes to cities islandwide. On Saturday night, Nicosia will come to life with the Windcraft Band’s Carnival Fiesta. Held at Film etc Creative Space, more than 30 musicians will transform the venue into a live music dance floor with their brass tunes, back with DJ sets in between by DJ Mario for a thrilling Saturday night party.

The capital will officially celebrate the carnival this weekend as the Nicosia Municipality organises the JOEY Aglantzia Carnival, as part of which a grand parade will fill Kyrenia Avenue with floats, dancers, performers and carnival groups. Participants this year are expected to surpass 8,000, making the event a lively, music-filled occasion for all ages.

Larnaca will also mark the carnival season this weekend with the Larnaca Carnival Parade. Athinon Avenue (Finikoudes promenade) will fill with music, masquerade performers and floats this Sunday as the parade kicks off at 11am and ends at Zouhouri Square, where the party will continue.

Of course, the carnival spirit will beat loud in Limassol from Thursday onwards with Tsiknopempti shenanigans, where the new Carnival Queen will be crowned, and a live music performance by the Limassol Municipality Philharmonic Orchestra and Batukinio Percussion Band will signify the start of the carnival season.

The Aglandjia carnival

Several events will take place in Limassol throughout the weekend to get people into the carnival spirit, from crazy mask making and carnival hats workshops to street performances by the Kantadoroi and ultimately, the Children’s Carnival Parade on Sunday at 11am on the main avenue in front of Molos Promenade.

Valentine’s Day events

This weekend also brings love-filled events as Saint Valentine’s Day arrives on Saturday.

Ayia Napa Marina teams up with Starlit Screens to present the Cinema Rendez-vous – Love on Screen Weekend. Unfolding this Saturday and Sunday at one of its indoor venues, the event will screen three movies dedicated to romance, friendship and family.

On Saturday, a double screening will take place, starting with Easy-A at 7pm and later with Palm Springs at 9pm. On Sunday, a family-friendly screening of the classic Lady and the Tramp will welcome all ages at the marina at 5pm.

Celebrating love and cosplay is the annual event Roll 4 Romance 2026 by Cyprus Comic Con. On Saturday, the Mall of Engomi in Nicosia will fill with cosplayers and prizes, pop-ups, quests and international pop culture guests for a very special Valentine’s event.

Approaching the day through the spoken word, comedy, song and all kinds of performing arts is a Valentine’s Day Open Mic at Yfantourgeio TheWorkplace in downtown Nicosia. Organised by the venue and Collective Beat, the event opens up the floor to performers of all kinds who wish to share stories and creations. Performed pieces do not have to be just about romance but also about connection, expression and community.

Live music not to miss

If there is one music gig not to miss this weekend, it is the stand-out performance by Athenian band Hermaphrodite’s Child in Nicosia and Larnaca. Returning to Cyprus after a thrilling performance just a few months ago, the quartet is back to bring more golden sounds from the 50s and 60s.

They will perform first at Antonakis Music Hall in Nicosia on Saturday at 8.30pm and then at Larnaca’s Savino Live on Sunday at 8pm, presenting a nostalgic, rock-filled journey from both the international and Greek music scene. And bring your dancing shoes, as this will be a special carnival performance.

Carnival Fiesta by the Windcraft Band

Party with 30 musicians performing live, and live set by DJ Mario. February 14. Film etc Creative Space, Nicosia. 8.30pm. Presale tickets €12. At the door €15. Tickets on More.com. www.windcraftloud.com. Tel: 22-377748

JOEY Aglantzia Carnival

Carnival parade with music, DJs, floats and 8,000 participants. February 15. Starting point: Kerynias Avenue, Nicosia. 11.30am

Larnaca Carnival

Carnival parade with floats, music and performers. February 15. Athinon Avenue, Larnaca. 11am

Limassol Children’s Carnival Parade

Children groups, percussion bands, and performers march in a carnival parade. February 15. Spyrou Araouzou Avenue in front of Molos Promenade, Limassol. 11am

Cinema Rendez-vous – Love on Screen Weekend

Three film screenings for singletons, friends, families and couples. A collaboration between Ayia Napa Marina and Starlit Screens. February 14-15. Ayia Napa Marina. Saturday: 7pm (Easy A), 9pm (Palm Springs). Sunday: 5pm (Lady and the Tramp). €12 includes popcorn and water. www.marinaayianapa.com

Roll 4 Romance 2026 by Cyprus Comic Con

Cosplay, karaoke, guests, pop-ups, quests and more. February 14. Mall of Engomi, Nicosia. 12pm-12am. https://www.facebook.com/cypruscomiccon

Valentine’s Day Open Mic

Open mic night for all performers and topics. Co-organised by Yfantourgeio TheWorkplace and Collective Beat. February 14. Yfantourgeio TheWorkplace, Nicosia. 8pm. €10

Hermaphrodite’s Child

Live performance by Athens-based band playing 50s and 60s songs from the international and Greek music scene. February 14. Antonakis Music Hall, Nicosia. 8.30pm. February 15. Savino Live, Larnaca. 8pm. Tel: 99-566485 (Nicosia), 99-426011 (Larnaca). www.ticketmaster.cy