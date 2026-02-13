The Cyprus national rugby team AKA the ‘Mighty Mouflons’ will host Andorra on Saturday 14 March at Tsirio Stadium, Limassol, in a key Rugby Europe Men’s Conference 2025/26 fixture.

This home match gives Cyprus an important opportunity to respond positively in Pool D after their earlier defeat to Malta, while Andorra arrive in Limassol on the back of a strong win over Israel. Both sides remain firmly in contention in a tightly balanced pool, ensuring a highly competitive and physical contest for supporters to enjoy.

A spokesperson for Cyprus Rugby said: “Playing Andorra at Tsirio Stadium is a big occasion for our squad and our fans and we are determined to deliver a performance that reflects the pride we have in representing Cyprus.”

Match tickets will be available online only from 28 February and fans are encouraged to arrive early on match day to create a vibrant atmosphere for the national team. A special supporters’ coach will run from Pafos to Tsirio Stadium on match day, giving fans an easy and affordable way to travel together and enjoy a great afternoon of live international rugby.

More information and tickets at cyprus-rugby.com.

Fixture Details

● Cyprus v Andorra – Rugby Europe Men’s Conference 2025/26

● Saturday 14 March 2026

● Kick-off: 14:00 (local time)

● Tsirio Stadium, Limassol

