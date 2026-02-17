Disy MP Nikos Sykas appeared before the Limassol district court on Tuesday for the first hearing of his lawsuit challenging the party’s decision to suspend him from its ballot over allegations of domestic violence.

Sykas’ lawyer, Christos Pourgouridis, requested the issuance of an interim court order suspending the party’s decision to exclude his client from the ballot for the May 2026 parliamentary elections.

Disy’s legal representative asked for time to file an objection to the lawsuit. The request was approved, with the written objection to be submitted by the end of the week.

The next hearing has been scheduled for 9.30am on February 24.

Sykas had been permanently removed from the party’s ballot after his partner filed a complaint with the Limassol police on January 4, alleging him of physical violence during a joint new years trip to Greece.

The MP has maintained his innocence.

According to local media reports, his partner has since withdrawn her complaint.

Following the reported withdrawal, Sykas filed the lawsuit last week seeking reinstatement on the ballot.

He argued that the party’s decision violated its statutes and that he had not been given the opportunity to present his position, stressing that the allegations had not been examined in court.