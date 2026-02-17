UN secretary-general, Antonio Guterres, has “full confidence” in his personal envoy, Maria Angela Holguin, and shares her assessment that more progress is needed from the island’s leaders, his spokesman affirmed on Tuesday.

Speaking in New York, Stephane Dujarric stressing that recent views expressed by Holguin in an opinion piece circulated to local media “reflects the personal envoy’s observations of the realities on the ground”.

He added that the secretary-general “shares the view that more progress is needed among the leaders”.

He also dismissed claims that UN efforts have slowed, saying “there has been no pause in contacts, which continue at various levels to support both sides”.

Holguin’s comments triggered a sharp response on Monday from Greek Cypriot negotiator Menelaos Menelaou, who accused her of presenting what he described as a distorted picture of responsibility for the lack of movement.

Menelaou argued that her analysis adopted an “equalising logic” that placed both sides on the same footing despite “sustained obstruction by the Turkish and Turkish Cypriot sides”.

“The problem is not timing or internal processes,” Menelaou said.

“It is the persistence of positions that undermine the agreed framework for a solution.”

He rejected Holguin’s suggestion that factors such as elections or institutional obligations complicate the resumption of talks, insisting that readiness depends solely on political will and adherence to UN parameters.

“Delays only consolidate the status quo,” he cautioned.

Dujarric did not engage with the substance of that criticism, reiterating instead the UN’s core position that ongoing contacts aim to “help support both sides”.