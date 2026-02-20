The new Italian ambassador to Cyprus said a settlement of the Cyprus problem would bring stability and development not only to the island but to the wider Levant, as she presented her credentials to President Nikos Christodoulides on Friday.

Speaking at the Presidential palace, Ambassador Antonella Cavallari stressed Italy’s firm support for a comprehensive solution in line with the United Nations framework and EU principles.

“A bi-communal, bi-zonal federation that reunites Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots under the same nation would bring stability and development to the entire region,” she said, adding that Italy sincerely hopes negotiations will soon resume and lead to a long-awaited settlement.

She underlined that Italy, “as a close friend of Cyprus and a member of the EU and the UN, is ready to support your efforts to find a comprehensive, mutually acceptable, just and sustainable solution to the Cyprus problem, based on the UN framework and the relevant Security Council resolutions.”

In his response, President Christodoulides expressed his appreciation for Italy’s “consistent and principled support” for a solution grounded in UN resolutions and European law.

He also confirmed that he would soon pay an official visit to Rome, describing bilateral relations as entering “a particularly dynamic phase”.

“I look forward to further consolidating our dialogue and I await with great interest my upcoming official visit to Rome, as an important opportunity to advance our common agenda and our common goals”, Christodoulides affirmed.

Security and defence cooperation featured prominently in the exchange, with the president commenting that joint exercises and regional coordination reflect a shared commitment to stability in the Eastern Mediterranean.

He also highlighted energy and connectivity as strategic pillars of cooperation, pointing to the development of natural gas resources in Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone with Italian participation.

“The development of natural gas resources, with the active participation of Italian stakeholders, is part of a broader effort to enhance Europe’s energy diversification, resilience and strategic autonomy,” he said, referring to recent agreements on Block 6 as evidence of tangible progress.

Cavallari also referred to shared interests in migration management, regional energy exploitation and contributions to international peace efforts, including initiatives related to Gaza.

Concluding, the ambassador said she would work to “encourage a stronger exchange between Italian and Cypriot institutions and companies”, including a forthcoming joint archaeological exhibition in Rome.