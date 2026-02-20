An investigation into the explosives that disappeared from an army firing range last month has highlighted specific omissions and responsibilities, which the defence ministry said on Friday it would be addressing according to the National Guard’s internal regulations.

The findings of the investigation were delivered to the defence ministry on Friday.

The defence ministry said the completion of the procedure was considered to be a substantive step in the objective and documented recording of the facts, and in clarifying the conditions of the incident.

It added that police investigations were continuing.

On January 29, around 13.6kg of TNT were found to have disappeared from a National Guard firing range near Kalo Chorio in the Larnaca district, during an engineer training exercise, after trainees attempted a controlled detonation.

The missing material consists of two explosive devices used for missile destruction, containing a total of 30 pounds (13.6kg) of TNT.

The area was sealed off and investigations began. Initial checks with a drone and a subsequent site inspection failed to locate the explosives.