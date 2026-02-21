Cyprus’ Eurovision representative Antigoni Buxton said on Saturday that she is unconcerned by criticism of the video clip for her song Jalla, insisting that her priority was to showcase the Cypriot dialect and identity on the international stage.

Speaking on CyBC, Buxton said the reaction to the song itself has been largely positive, despite divided opinion over the visuals accompanying it.

“Everyone says really nice things. They love the song and I’m very grateful,” she said, referring to online responses and fan-made dance videos.

Addressing criticism of the video clip, she remarked that she didn’t “care about the negative comments because I like it. We answer in the song itself. ‘Let them talk’, that’s it.”

Buxton said the inclusion of the Cypriot dialect had been a personal ambition.

“Before I even went to Eurovision, I always said that if I go, I want to do something Cypriot.”

“I wanted to show a little bit of the dialect we have here. I’m very happy that it’s going well and that they chose me.”

Her comments come amid ongoing public debate over Cyprus’ 2026 Eurovision entry, particularly its video clip, which has drawn criticism from some public figures over imagery they say presents ‘an inappropriate image of the country abroad’.

Earlier this month, a plethora of academics, artists and former officials signed an open letter urging CyBC to withdraw both the song and the video, describing them as “insulting” and raising concerns over scenes showing dangerous road behaviour.

Footage depicting youths performing wheelies on mopeds was singled out as especially ‘problematic’.

CyBC has rejected the calls, with its director-general Thanasis Tsokos defending the broadcaster’s handling of the entry and its selection process.

Speaking earlier this week, Tsokos described Jalla as “a highly professional production” and said Cyprus’ participation is guided by a strategy of outward engagement.

“Some will like the song, and some will not, that is natural,” he admitted.

“What matters is that Cyprus will appear with a dignified presence.”

Tsokos confirmed that scenes which did not comply with road safety principles had been removed from the video clip and that a revised version would be reposted by the European broadcasting union.

He added that the selection of both song and artist followed a structured process involving record companies and an expert committee.

On costs, he said Eurovision participation is covered within CyBC’s existing budget, with production expenses shared with the record company involved.

Buxton also commented on Greece’s Eurovision entry, Ferto, (bring it), performed by Akyla, saying she believes both countries will perform strongly this year.

“I think both Greece and Cyprus will do very well,” she predicted.

“His song has stuck with me. I sing it often.”

Despite the controversy, CyBC maintains that the strong online response to Jalla indicates the entry is resonating with international audiences.