Concerns were voiced in Larnaca on Friday after transport minister, Alexis Vafeades, presented development options for the city’s port and marina, prompting criticism from local authorities who say the plans fall short of the city’s expectations.

Larnaca development committee members were presented with a technical study prepared by the Hellenic Superfund, with input from Dutch experts, outlining three development options each for the port and the marina.

The study focused exclusively on maritime infrastructure, with no reference to the commercial or urban use of adjoining land areas.

Larnaca mayor Andreas Vyras said the omission was a serious concern.

“The people of Larnaca expect developments that will create jobs and support the local economy,” he insisted.

“I will not accept a solution that excludes land development. This is what the city is asking for.”

According to the study, options for the port range from maintaining current operations with minor upgrades, to limited quay improvements and dredging capable of meeting demand until 2055, or a more extensive expansion involving deeper waters and new quays to accommodate larger and more frequent vessels.

For the marina, proposals include maintaining its existing capacity of 340 berths, creating a new basin with floating docks to add around 200 berths, or a larger expansion of the northern basin that could eventually host up to 700 recreational vessels.

Vafeades stressed that any chosen option would require active state involvement and public funding.

“We want development that we can control,” he affirmed.

“Larnaca cannot afford another failure. The solution must meet market needs, be sustainable and minimise risk.”

He reiterated that the proposal by Prosperity Group, linked to former contractor Kition Ocean Holdings, to revive an integrated port-marina project cannot be accepted for legal reasons.

The government, he said, is guided by risk management after three failed contracts over the past two decades.

“I don’t care who the applicant is. We care about which solution the country adopts,” he added.

The Superfund has advised against a single unified development, arguing that the port and marina should each be financially viable on their own.

Vafeades warned that without integration into a broader supply chain strategy, the port could struggle to serve even domestic demand within two years.

A financial component of the study is expected by mid-April.

Separate development with state participation could allow for faster implementation, though alternative arrangements would still require legal clearance.

Vyras announced that a new meeting of the development committee will be held soon, with political parties, organisations and the wider public invited to submit written views.