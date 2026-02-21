The Limassol Carnival concludes on Sunday with an enlarged parade and a closing celebration featuring a drone show.

Thousands of attendees are expected to attend the main parade, which begins at 1pm along Archbishop Makarios III avenue, featuring 115 participating groups.

“It will be an impressive parade and a spectacular farewell,” municipal cultural officer Skevi Antoniadou said, adding that the finale would see “everyone turn their eyes to the sky”.

As in previous years, musical groups will lead the procession, followed by percussion ensembles, cheerleaders, the municipal philharmonic, the mayor, and the Carnival Queen with her entourage.

Antoniadou said this year’s carnival places particular emphasis on satirical floats, addressing political and everyday issues, including traffic.

“The carnival provides a significant economic boost,” she further remarked, with the event supporting costume makers, designers, performers and street vendors.

Hotels, she added, are fully booked during the period.

Antoniadou stressed that the Limassol Carnival is “for all of Cyprus”, urging visitors to not spoil the festivities and avoid foam and spray products, which are prohibited.

She also praised municipal cleaning crews, who work throughout the night to ensure the city is clean by Green Monday.

The closing outdoor celebration will take place at 9pm at the old port square, where 700 drones will form an impressive spectacle.

The event will include performances by leading DJs and a mask competition, with prizes for the top three costumes.

Carnival events continue throughout Saturday across the city.

Activities began at the Pattichion municipal theater with a musical storytelling performance for children, followed by choral performances on Ayios Andreou Street and at Marios Tokas Square in Mesa Yeitonia.

A classic car parade departs from the Limassol Marina in the afternoon, while evening performances take place at Grigoris Afxentiou Square.

Saturday’s programme concludes at the Lanitis Carob Mill with a concert featuring international dance hits from the 1970s to the 1990s.