A coordinating body headed by the director of the veterinary services has been established following a broad meeting of all competent authorities at the services’ headquarters in Nicosia, officials said on Monday, as police in Larnaca formed an investigative team to probe the foot-and-mouth outbreak.

The meeting, held on instructions from President Nikos Christodoulides, was attended by the permanent secretary of the agriculture ministry, Andreas Gregoriou, the permanent secretary of the interior ministry Elikkos Elia, as well as representatives of the national guard, police, fire brigade, game and fauna service, the forestry department and the veterinary services.

Speaking after the meeting, Gregoriou said the aim was to ensure the effective implementation of measures to prevent the spread of the disease to other livestock units.

“It was decided to create a coordinating body under the director of the veterinary services, with the participation of all involved departments, to ensure that the measures already in place are properly enforced and to prevent the virus from spreading to any additional livestock units,” he said.

He stressed that farmers must strictly apply biosecurity measures within their own premises to safeguard their animals.

“We are all working together to contain the extent of the problem already facing our country,” he added, describing the situation as “very difficult” but expressing hope that the coordinated response would yield positive results.

Gregoriou also said that European experts are expected to arrive in Cyprus, possibly on Tuesday, to assess the situation alongside local veterinary officials and discuss whether additional measures will be required.

Asked whether the customs department should also be involved, amid suggestions the virus may have originated in the north and been brought to the Republic through contaminated animal feed, Gregoriou said relevant information had been submitted and an investigation had been launched by police.

Meanwhile, Larnaca police has set up a special investigative team to examine the outbreak.

Police spokesman Spyros Chrysostomou said the team was formed following a meeting at police headquarters.

He said the scope of the investigation is broad and will cover the full range of incidents, with a view to determining whether any criminal or other offences may have been committed by any persons involved.