Cypriots headed to the countryside on Monday to celebrate Green Monday, the public holiday marking the start of Lent, blending religious observance with long-standing cultural traditions.

Families and friends gathered in parks, fields and along the coast to share fasting foods, fly kites and take part in traditional games.

Municipalities and communities across the island organised events featuring Lenten dishes, music and dance.

Kite-flying once again dominated the skyline, however, authorities warned the public against flying kites or drones near Larnaca and Paphos airports due to the risks posed to flight safety.

In Oroklini, in the Larnaca district, a planned Green Monday event was cancelled due to an outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease among livestock in the area.

“The decision was taken following the measures imposed by the government, due to the proximity of the area to livestock units in which cases of foot and mouth disease have been identified. Protecting public health and complying with relevant instructions is an absolute priority for us,” the Oroklini borough stated.

Green Monday marks the first day of Great Lent, the 40-day fasting period leading up to Easter.

According to researcher Anna Tselepou, many housewives, particularly in the Paphos district, prepare a special dough calendar known as “Kyra Sarakosti” (Lady Lent) to count the seven weeks from Green Monday to Easter Sunday.

‘Kyra Sarakosti’

Speaking to the Cyprus News Agency, Tseleppou explained that the figurine is shaped from dough into a human form and is closely linked to the period of Great Lent.

“These days, housewives showcase their talent in dough-making by creating human figures,” she said.

Kyra Sarakosti is depicted with seven legs, crossed arms, a cross on her head, an apron and a closed mouth symbolising the fasting of the period. The seven legs represent the seven weeks leading up to Easter.

“We begin from the week of Clean Monday and each of the seven legs is removed late every Saturday night until we reach Easter Sunday,” Tseleppou said.

She described the custom as one of the island’s enduring traditions.

“These are customs of our land which, no matter how many years pass, will continue to bring joy to our lives,” she added, stressing the importance of preserving cultural heritage through simple but meaningful acts.