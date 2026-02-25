Agricultural minister, Maria Panayiotou addressed growing criticism on Wednesday over the government’s handling of the foot-and-mouth disease outbreak, insisting that strict biosecurity measures and a national action plan had been in place from the outset.

Speaking after a meeting with representatives of livestock farmers and cheesemakers, she rejected claims of negligence, especially those raised during an extraordinary meeting of the House agricultural committee on Tuesday, where upon she was lambasted for her absence, instead attending to the crisis management centre.

“From the first moment the cases were identified, those involved in the free areas were informed,” Panayiotou affirmed, highlighting that 600 animal inspections are conducted annually, with 2,000 sheep and goats and 2,000 cows examined since December of last year.

Panayiotou stressed the importance of rapid vaccination, explaining that no EU country carries out preventive inoculation, and that sufficient doses have been secured to cover the Republic’s needs.

“Time is of the essence, vaccination must proceed in parallel with strict movement controls and biosecurity measures,” she said.

The minister reiterated that the export of halloumi and other dairy products will not be affected.

She urged farmers and producers to adhere to established protocols and emphasised cooperation across the sector.

“No one is left behind, no sector will be left exposed.”

Panayiotou also addressed the decision to lift spraying at crossing points from the north earlier, explaining it followed negative test results.

She stressed that if any errors occurred, they would be revealed through ongoing procedures based on scientific data.

“If something was not done correctly, it will become apparent through the process being followed,” she asserted.

In response to questions about preventive vaccinations, Panayiotou reiterated EU policy that vaccination can only be implemented once cases are confirmed.

She added that immediate culling and targeted vaccination within containment zones remain the cornerstone of disease management.

“The priority is to contain the virus and effectively support those affected,” she said, calling for collective effort across the livestock sector.

Panayiotou is also facing a separate issue regarding her reappointment to the public education service.

Following her inclusion in the list of appointees in early February, she sent a letter to the educational service committee requesting a further suspension of her appointment, citing reasons of public interest due to her ministerial duties.

The committee is expected to examine the request in the coming days, but existing legislation generally allows only one suspension, raising concerns among members about the possibility of setting a precedent.

Her current appointment, effective from September 1, 2026, was originally suspended last year for one year while she served as agriculture minister.

If a second suspension is not granted, Panayiotou would either need to assume the teaching role or forfeit her place on the appointments list, which will be abolished on August 31, 2027.