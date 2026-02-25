The government confirmed on Wednesday that compensation of about €4.5 million will be paid to farmers for the culling of roughly 13,000 animals affected by the rapid spread of foot-and-mouth disease.

So far, infections have been confirmed in 11 livestock units in Livadia, Oroklini, Troulloi and Aradippou, prompting the culling of livestock in an effort to halt further transmission.

The European Commission has confirmed that 529,000 vaccine doses will be arriving in the coming days, supplementing an initial batch of 10,000 expected to be delivered from the north on Wednesday.

Specialists from the EU veterinary rapid response team (Euvet), are advising on vaccination strategy and supporting local services.

The compensation package is intended to cover the market value of animals and related losses, including feed and milk, as farmers warn that entire livelihoods have been wiped out within days.

Veterinary services said the outbreaks remain under continuous epidemiological investigation, with emphasis on tracing how the virus entered and spread between farms.

Laboratory testing carried out on January 28 within a three-kilometre radius along the Green Line examined 130 farms in the government-controlled areas, with all results returning negative.

In the absence of additional cases in the north at that stage, disinfection measures at crossing points were subsequently lifted.

Veterinary services stressed, however, that inspections of livestock units continued and that farmers remained under obligation to apply strict biosecurity measures, which they said were maintained despite the easing of controls at the crossings.

Police are assisting inquiries into whether cases were concealed or reported late, with authorities arguing that delays in notification gave the virus critical time to circulate.

The first confirmed case was identified on February 20 at a cattle unit in Livadia, although officials believe the virus had been present in parts of Oroklini for at least two weeks beforehand.

The roads leading to livestock units in Troulloi have been closed as farms implement strict biosecurity measures to contain the foot-and-mouth disease virus.

Spraying of vehicles entering and exiting the area is ongoing, while six tyre sterilisation tanks are being constructed with assistance from Aradippou municipality.

Work has already begun and is expected to take about a week, at a cost of €6,000 per tank, bringing the total to approximately €36,000.

Deputy Troulloi mayor Spyros Pamboullou highlighted the significance of the outbreak, remarking that a large percentage of livestock farming operates in Aradippou and that the impact will ripple across milk and meat production.

The deputy mayor confirmed that spraying measures are in place for entry and exit from the farm, which houses about 1,000 sheep and goats, while the milk produced is currently not being used.

Emergency measures under EU rules have been in force since mid-February, including nationwide restrictions on the movement of cloven-hoofed animals and animal feed, the disposal of milk from infected units and the burial of culled livestock.

Disinfection points have been established in affected areas, while hunting and dog training have been suspended locally to reduce the risk of spreading the virus through soil.

The Commission has urged third countries to respect regionalisation once the situation stabilises and not impose blanket bans.

It has also clarified that heat-treated dairy products, including pasteurised goods such as halloumi, may continue to be sold on the EU market.