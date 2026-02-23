The involvement of the Pancyprian Veterinary Association and restrictions on hunters’ movements in affected areas were among a series of measures decided at a broad meeting held on Monday morning at the agriculture ministry to curb the spread of foot-and-mouth disease.

According to an announcement by the ministry, decisions were taken at four levels aimed at containing the outbreak.

An emergency coordination centre will operate under the director of the veterinary services, bringing together all relevant departments.

Authorities also decided on the strict enforcement of biosecurity measures, with intensified inspections to ensure compliance with controls already in place.

The veterinary association will be actively involved in prevention efforts, while hunters’ movements within affected areas will be restricted.

In livestock zones, access will be limited to those who work there.

The quarantine of livestock areas in Larnaca will continue, and spraying operations will be extended to neighbouring farming zones.

In its statement, the agriculture ministry described the situation as “particularly serious”, while assuring the public that there is no cause for concern.

It added that efforts are focused on protecting livestock farmers, production and the food supply chain, with continuous monitoring and the implementation of all necessary measures.

The ministry reiterated that foot-and-mouth disease does not affect people or public health.

Authorities said that within 48 hours of confirmation of the outbreak, all prescribed protocols were implemented, including the immediate closure of affected units and the full mobilisation of the veterinary services in coordination with other competent authorities.

The ministry also repeated that a police investigation into the cases is ongoing, as it is estimated that the virus may have been active in the Oroklini area for approximately two weeks prior to confirmation, without the relevant services having been informed.