It is almost time for the finalists of Fengaros High 2026 to take the stage. On May 9, at Dali Amphitheatre, the bands 7ate9, FeverFew, Floor 25, Radiance and Spiked Sample will perform original music live at Fengaros High.

Following an open call, live auditions and masterclasses with the artistic committee, the five finalists – all born in 2007 or later – will take to the stage to perform their music in front of a live audience. One night, five bands, with Elena Olympiou as the host of the evening.

At the concert, there will be a live voting process involving both the artistic committee and the audience. Each attendee will receive a unique voting code to vote for their favourite act of Fengaros High 2026. The most voted band will receive a €2,000 voucher to record at Studio eleven63 and the top three winners will all get to perform at Fengaros Festival. All five finalists will also have the opportunity to attend Fengaros Music Village at half price.

Fengaros High

Young talents perform live, mentored by an artistic committee and compete. May 9. Dali Amphitheatre, Nicosia. fengaros.com/high