Wind turbine production across the European Union has shown renewed growth after years of volatility, with output reaching its highest level in a decade in 2024, according to Eurostat.

The statistics form part of the 2026 edition of Key figures on European business, which compiles data on business activity, investment, productivity, globalisation, technology and tourism across the bloc.

Eurostat highlighted that the analysis of green energy production and trade, particularly wind turbines, is increasingly important for understanding geopolitical dependencies and energy security within the EU.

Between 2014 and 2015, the sold production quantity of wind-powered generating sets in the EU fell sharply from 22,200 units to 8,300 units, marking a significant contraction in output.

From 2015 onwards, production levels fluctuated within a relatively narrow band, ranging between 6,800 and 12,000 units annually until 2023, reflecting an uneven recovery period for the sector.

In 2024, however, the sector recorded a notable rebound, with production rising to 15,500 wind-powered generating sets, signalling renewed industrial momentum in the EU’s renewable energy manufacturing base.

The value of EU wind turbine production in 2024 reached €10.4 billion, underlining the sector’s growing economic importance alongside its strategic role in the bloc’s clean energy transition.

Eurostat said the data demonstrates both the volatility and resilience of Europe’s wind energy manufacturing industry over the past decade, as the EU continues to expand its renewable energy capacity.

The report also underscores the broader importance of tracking industrial output in green technologies, as the European Union seeks to reduce reliance on external suppliers and strengthen its energy security framework.