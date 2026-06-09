A 59-year-old man lost €90,000 after falling victim to an online car sale scam, police said on Tuesday.

The man recently spotted a vehicle advertised for sale on an online buying and selling platform and contacted the company that appeared to be offering it.

After discussions with the alleged seller, he agreed to purchase the car for €90,000, a price that included transportation costs from another European country to Cyprus.

The man subsequently transferred the money to a bank account in a third European country, following instructions provided by the supposed sellers.

However, after carrying out further checks online, he discovered that the company was not genuine and that he had been deceived.

The case was reported to Limassol police on Tuesday and is being investigated by the financial crime investigation office.

Police urged the public to exercise caution when conducting transactions online, particularly when dealing with unknown individuals or organisations.

Consumers should verify sellers’ identities and legitimacy before making payments and be cautious of large money transfers to foreign accounts.

This warning follows ongoing reports of online fraud involving fake sales, investment schemes and other scams.