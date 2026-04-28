The 65th annual general meeting of the Cyprus Employers and Industrialists Federation (Oev) will take place today at the Landmark Nicosia hotel in the presence of Cyprus’ political and state leadership.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 11.45 am and will be attended by the President of the Republic Nikos Christodoulides, alongside senior representatives of the country’s institutional and political framework.

The event is expected to bring together key stakeholders from the business community, reinforcing its role as a major platform for dialogue on economic and industrial policy.

During the assembly, addresses will be delivered by the President of the Republic and Oev president George Pantelides, outlining priorities and perspectives for the business sector.

A welcome address will also be given by Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve) president Stavros Stavrou, reflecting the chamber’s role in supporting entrepreneurship and growth.

In addition, Federation of Hellenic Enterprises (SEV) executive committee president Rania Aikaterinari will participate, highlighting links between Cyprus and the wider regional business environment.

The gathering is set to focus on key issues affecting the economy, business activity and the broader development outlook of Cyprus.

The presence of high-level officials underscores the significance of the annual general meeting as a forum for shaping policy direction and strengthening cooperation between the public and private sectors.

The event will serve as a platform for outlining priorities, challenges and opportunities facing employers and industry in the current economic climate.

It is also expected to reinforce the importance of institutional dialogue in supporting sustainable growth and competitiveness.