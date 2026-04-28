A group exhibition bringing together works by Alix Marie, Kyveli Zoi, Maryam Khastoo and Natalia Papadopoulou opens next soon at Limassol’s The Gallery 45. The Lines That Do Not Hold exhibition, running from May 13 to June 15, explores the notion of the ‘line’ not as a stable structure, but as something fragile, shifting and permeable.

Commenting on the concept behind the showcase, organisers say: “Traditionally associated with order and containment – a boundary, a horizon, a narrative – the line is here reconsidered as a site of instability. Across painting, photography, installation and moving image, the participating artists challenge linear systems that attempt to define space, time and the body. Instead, they propose forms that unfold through fragmentation, repetition and transformation.”

Marie participates with an installation (ANA and ADA) which constructs a ritualistic environment around fertility, protection and the pregnant body, where materials and symbols are doubled and reimagined.

Artist Khastoo presents photographic works which address displacement and interior rupture, revealing the limits of the image as a container of meaning. Papadopoulou creates immersive environments using video installation and sound, destabilising perception and spatial orientation, while Zoi’s paintings present oneiric scenes where bodies, landscapes and histories merge, resisting linear narrative and fixed temporality.

“Across the exhibition,” conclude organisers, “the line emerges as a structure that repeatedly fails to contain lived experience. Instead, it becomes porous – open to memory, desire and transformation. Lines That Do Not Hold invites viewers to navigate this instability, where meaning remains fluid and continuously in formation.”

The Lines That Do Not Hold

Group exhibition with artists Alix Marie, Kyveli Zoi, Maryam Khastoo, and Natalia Papadopoulou. May 13-June 15. The Gallery 45, Limassol. Opening: 6pm-9pm. Monday-Friday: 11am-6pm. Tel: 97-901106. www.thegallery45.com