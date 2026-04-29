Amid trees, vegetable patches and old buildings, a unique movie night arrives in the capital city this week. Gardens of the Future in downtown Nicosia opens its doors on Thursday to welcome cinephiles and those looking for a little something different. At 8pm, it screens a renowned Hollywood film, paired with popcorn, beers and sangria.

“Imagine this,” say organisers, “soft fairy lights twinkling through the greenery, the gentle breeze of a spring evening, and the smell of fresh popcorn as the first notes of music fill the air. We are screening the powerhouse drama A Star Is Born, a raw, emotional journey that feels even more intimate under the open sky.”

Thursday’s event steps away from traditional cinema screenings as it brings the viewing experience to a green urban sanctuary in the heart of the city. “Whether it is a romantic date night, a soulful evening with friends, or a peaceful solo escape, this is your city break within the city.”

Tickets cost €12 and include the film screening, a bag of popcorn and a bottle of water. Extra treats will be available at the garden bar serving ice-cold beers and refreshing glasses of sangria. To book your ticket, send a Revolut transfer to 99-756409 with your full name, phone number and number of tickets purchased.

Movie Nights at the Gardens

Film screening of A Star is Born. April 30. Gardens of the Future, Nicosia. 8pm. €12. Tel: 99-756409