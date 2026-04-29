Limassol Greens announces Mercedes-Benz as Official Automotive Partner

Limassol Greens is proud to announce a landmark partnership with CiC Mercedes-Benz, which is joining the resort as its Official Automotive Partner. This collaboration marks the coming together of two brands driven by precision, performance and a shared commitment to excellence, captured under the unifying concept: “The Pursuit of the Perfect Drive”.

The partnership will officially launch with the Mercedes-Benz Tournament, set to take place this May at Limassol Greens, bringing together golf enthusiasts and distinguished guests for a premium sporting and lifestyle experience. This inaugural event marks the beginning of a broader collaboration that will unfold through a series of curated activations, on-site brand presence and exclusive experiences across the resort.

At the core of this partnership lies a natural synergy. Just as Mercedes-Benz has defined automotive innovation and driving performance for over a century, Limassol Greens is redefining lifestyle living in Cyprus through its integrated approach to golf, wellness and residential excellence. Both brands share a relentless pursuit of perfection—whether on the road or on the fairway.

“Partnering with CiC Mercedes-Benz is a strategic alignment with a brand that embodies quality, innovation, and timeless sophistication,” said Andrew Darker, Golf General Manager at Limassol Greens. “Together, we aim to elevate the experience we offer to our residents, members and visitors through meaningful, high-calibre engagements.”

The collaboration will extend beyond the tournament, introducing a range of initiatives designed to enhance the Limassol Greens experience. These will include exclusive showcases, experiential test drives, member privileges and co-branded events that seamlessly integrate automotive excellence into the resort’s lifestyle offering.

As part of this partnership, Limassol Greens will also become the exclusive destination in Cyprus to feature official Mercedes-Benz Formula 1 merchandise at its Clubhouse. This addition further enhances the resort’s lifestyle offerings, bringing a new dimension of global motorsport culture and style to residents and visitors alike.

Set within a lush, green landscape just minutes from the city of Limassol, Limassol Greens continues to establish itself as a premier destination for living, leisure and investment. The addition of Mercedes-Benz to its portfolio of partners further reinforces its positioning at the forefront of luxury and innovation in the region.

About Limassol Greens

Limassol Greens is Cyprus’ premier lifestyle and golf resort, offering a unique blend of contemporary residences, an 18-hole championship golf course, and a full suite of leisure, wellness and dining facilities. Designed around nature and connectivity, it delivers a refined living experience in one of the island’s most sought-after locations.