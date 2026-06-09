A court on Tuesday ordered authorities to impound the villa belonging to Malaysian-born Jho Low, an internationally wanted fugitive who in 2015 managed to secure Cypriot citizenship by investing in real estate on the island.

According to a statement made by the attorney-general’s office, the application to seize the property was filed jointly by attorney-general George Savvides and Mokas – the anti-money laundering agency.

Lawyers representing Low consented, the statement added.

The application to seize the property, which is worth around €6 million and is located in Ayia Napa, cited the law for the prevention and suppression of money-laundering activities.

According to media reports, it is the first time a Cypriot court has ordered the impounding of a property without a conviction.

The order was issued by Nicosia district court.

Back in June 2024, the cabinet revoked Low’s Cypriot passport.

Low, accused of looting $4.5 billion from Malaysia’s sovereign wealth fund, was granted Cypriot citizenship in 2015.

Although under investigation at the time, he was not officially a wanted man until October 2016 when Interpol issued a red notice in his name. After the Malaysian elections in 2018, the country’s elected government reopened an investigation and issued arrest warrants against him.

Low bought a seaside mansion in Ayia Napa, securing a Cypriot passport under the now-defunct citizenship-by-investment programme – also known as the ‘golden passports’ scheme.

He also donated around €310,000 to the late ex-Archbishop Chrysostomos who put in a good word with the interior ministry.

The story broke in 2019, after the island’s citizenship programme came under intense scrutiny.