The opening of “Bill Viola. Unspoken” at the PSI Foundation in Limassol drew a strong turnout on April 24, 2026, underlining public interest in one of Cyprus’ most significant visual arts events of the year.

The exhibition, which opened on April 24, 2026 at 8pm, brought together figures from the arts, culture and business communities, as well as local authorities, in what organisers described as a lively and welcoming evening.

Speaking at the opening, Limassol Mayor Yiannis Armeftis said the exhibition creates “a space for reflection, a space that invites us to slow down, observe, and reconnect with the deeper dimensions of human experience”.

He said culture is “not merely expression; it is dialogue, identity, and a bridge between people, ideas, and experiences”.

Armeftis also linked the exhibition to Limassol’s broader cultural identity, saying the city, “as a place of intersections and transitions, provides the ideal setting for the presentation of a body of work that explores the human condition through time, transition, and experience”.

The exhibition’s chief curator, Dimitri Ozerkov, said the presentation of Bill Viola’s work in Cyprus should be seen as more than a conventional exhibition.

“This is not simply an exhibition, but a new framework through which we explore video art as both language and lived experience,” he said.

Ozerkov added that Viola’s work creates spaces where viewers “do not merely observe images, but are invited to feel and experience them”.

For this reason, he said, its strength lies “in its ability to ask us to slow down, be present, and dedicate time to observation”.

Meanwhile, Kira Perov, Executive Director of the Bill Viola Studio, described the exhibition as “a meaningful and deeply moving tribute to an artist who dedicated his life to understanding the enigma of human existence”.

She said Viola’s work consistently explores “concepts such as life, death, and rebirth, transforming time into something almost tangible”.

Through slowness and observation, she added, the work “opens a passage into an inner world, revealing aspects of experience that often remain unseen”.

Presented in collaboration with the Bill Viola Studio and curated by Ozerkov, “Bill Viola. Unspoken” brings together emblematic works from across the artist’s career, including “The Greeting” (1995), “The Dreamers” (2013), “Martyrs” (2014) and “Three Women” (2008).

Through these works, Viola explores the natural elements, water, fire, air and earth, as symbols of transformation, endurance and transcendence, creating a visual experience that moves between the material and the immaterial, the visible and the invisible.

At the centre of the exhibition is the idea of cyclical existence and the continuous flow of time. The moving images repeat, stretch and suspend the sense of linear narrative, inviting viewers into a slower, more reflective state of awareness.

The exhibition will run until August 1, 2026, and is expected to be one of the most important cultural events of the summer in Cyprus.

The PSI Foundation is located at 27 Synergatismou Street, 3010 Limassol. The exhibition is open Friday to Thursday from 5pm to 10pm, and on Saturday from 11am to 2pm and 5pm to 10pm.

Entry is free, but booking is required via the PSI Foundation website or by emailing: [email protected].