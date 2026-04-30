A new month is almost here and it brings… heat and a rejuvenated cultural agenda! A new wave of events is fast approaching as the calendar moves towards the hotter spring and summer months and it includes a series of concerts by the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra.

Announcing its artistic programme for May and June, the orchestra’s new Artistic Director, the internationally acclaimed conductor Myron Michailidis, has designed the upcoming performances. One of the highlights is the orchestra’s collaboration with Maria Farantouri, on May 14 and 15 in Nicosia. This programme is entirely dedicated to the great and timeless songs of Mikis Theodorakis, performed by the iconic interpreter of his works.

At the end of May, the orchestra will tour three villages – Ayioi Trimithias on May 27, Episkopi Curium on May 28 and Tala on May 29 – as part of its community outreach programmes. Under the direction of the distinguished Cypriot conductor Petros Stylianou, the orchestra will perform a gorgeous programme of works brimming with bright energy, vivid imagery, rhythm and emotion.

June’s first concert is a key event for the orchestra – the CySO’s side-by-side concert with the Cyprus Youth Symphony Orchestra, featured in the closing concert of the International Pharos Chamber Music Festival. This concert on June 6, will take audiences to the stunning venue of The Olive Grove in Delikipos.

For the grand finale of the season, the orchestra will be joined by the world-famous Cypriot pianist Cyprien Katsaris in works of extraordinary virtuoso demands by Franz Liszt. Also on June 30 in Nicosia, some of the most popular and representative symphonic dances from across Europe have been selected, including waltzes, polkas, marches, and other characteristic dance forms.

Tickets and information on www.cyso.org.cy