KEO plc issued an official announcement on Thursday informing the investment community that its annual general meeting has been rescheduled following a specific board of directors decision.

The company stated that the meeting, which was previously announced on April 29, 2026, has now been formally adjourned.

The original date for the gathering was set for June 25, 2026, but it will no longer take place on that day.

Shareholders and investors are advised that the new date for the annual general meeting is July 8, 2026.