Again , you have written an editorial close to the heart of the population ‘Endless roadworks are making Nicosia unliveable’ (Our View, Sunday Mail May 11).

I imagine the same could be said of elsewhere in Cyprus. I take my granddaughter to school every morning and the road works have added a good 10 minutes, while I steer my car around the roadworks that open up between one morning and another. But I must say also that what has appeared after the inconvenience is quite remarkable: beautiful sidewalks and roads.

Sandra Tryfon, Nicosia 1101