Customs officers seized untaxed tobacco products and a vehicle from a Romanian woman stopped at the Ledra street crossing on Sunday, authorities said.

According to the customs department, the woman had previously been involved in dozens of cases relating to the transport of tobacco products from the north.

The woman was stopped during routine checks at the Ledra street crossing point.

A search of her bag and a subsequent body search uncovered tobacco products whose packaging did not carry the mandatory health warnings in Greek and Turkish, indicating that the items were duty unpaid.

Customs officers confiscated five cartons containing 200 cigarettes each, as well as 2.75 kilogrammes of rolling tobacco.

The vehicle she was using was also seized.

The woman was arrested for flagrant offences committed but was later released after her request for an out-of-court settlement was accepted.

She paid €1,270 to settle the offences.