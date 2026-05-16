Dust, strong winds and a risk of isolated storms are expected across Cyprus in the coming days, while temperatures shall remain high before cooling by midweek.

Weather conditions on Saturday night are expected to become partly cloudy, with a chance of light rain in some areas.

Temperatures will fall to around 16C in Nicosia, 17C in Limassol, Larnaca and Paphos, and 13C in Troodos.

From Sunday, dust is expected to appear in the atmosphere at intervals across the island.

Winds will strengthen during the day, reaching up to 50km/hr in Paphos.

Mountain regions could experience gusts of up to 60km/h overnight into Monday.

Sunday will be mostly clear after early cloud cover, with temperatures climbing to around 32C in Nicosia, 29C in Kyrenia, 27C in Limassol, and 22C in the Troodos mountains.

Cloud cover is forecast to increase again on Sunday night, particularly in Paphos, while light fog may form before dawn in parts of Limassol and Larnaca.

The met office predict that Monday shall remain mostly clear, while Tuesday is expected to bring periods of increased cloud.

A more unsettled change is forecast for Wednesday, when isolated rain and thunderstorms are expected in Limassol and Larnaca.

Temperatures are also forecast to drop compared with earlier in the week.

Saturday afternoon temperatures reached 29C in Nicosia and Larnaca, 26C in Limassol, 25C in Polis Chrysochous and 24C in Paphos.

Humidity levels were highest in Paphos at 73 per cent.