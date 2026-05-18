Cyprus is set to receive €9.2 million from the European Union Solidarity Fund (EUSF), as part of a €144 million aid package proposed by the European Commission for three member states hit by climate-related disasters in 2025.

According to the commission, the funding for Cyprus relates to two devastating wildfires that struck the island in July 2025, primarily affecting the Limassol and Paphos districts.

The commission said that, in addition to residents being forced to flee their homes, two people lost their lives, nearly 900 private homes were destroyed, and schools and healthcare facilities were forced to scale back services.

The funds are intended to support the restoration of energy, water, wastewater, telecommunications and transport infrastructure. Cyprus has already received a €2.3 million advance payment.

Spain is set to receive the largest share of the package, with €120.4 million proposed after prolonged drought, heatwaves and three major wildfires in 2025. The most destructive blaze, which broke out on August 8, claimed eight lives and forced mass evacuations. The funding includes an advance payment of more than €30 million already disbursed and will cover infrastructure repairs, temporary accommodation and emergency rescue services.

Romania is due to receive €14.3 million following severe flooding in May and June 2025, which affected the centre, south Muntenia and north-east regions. Particularly serious damage was reported at the Praid salt mine, where floodwaters eroded part of the Corund riverbed, damaging hydraulic infrastructure and causing widespread power outages.

The proposed funding must still be approved by the European Parliament and the council before being disbursed as lump-sum payments to each member state.

“2025 was marked by the worst wildfires ever recorded, affecting, among others, Cyprus and Spain, while the floods in Romania caused damage that will take years to repair,” European Commission executive vice-president for cohesion and reforms Raffaele Fitto said.

“When disaster strikes, European citizens must know that solidarity is not just a word. Today, we are proposing the mobilisation of €144 million to stand by our citizens when they need it most.”

The EU Solidarity Fund was established in 2002 and has since allocated more than €10 billion for 147 disasters, including 127 natural disasters and 20 health emergencies, across 25 member states and six candidate countries.

Following what the commission described as the most destructive wildfire season on record in 2025, it presented a comprehensive wildfire risk management strategy in March 2026.

The solidarity fund forms part of the EU’s Solidarity and Emergency Aid Reserve, a special instrument that operates outside the bloc’s standard budget expenditure ceilings.