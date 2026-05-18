Israeli naval forces intercepted vessels from the Global Sumud Flotilla in the Levant on Monday morning, in an operation carried out off the west coast of Cyprus.

The flotilla, comprising of some 50 ships, had originally set sail from Marmaris in Turkey last Thursday.

The vessels, carrying activists, of whom some 100 are Turkish nationals, and aid bound for the Gaza Strip, was attempting to challenge Israel’s naval blockade and deliver humanitarian supplies when Israeli commandos boarded at least one of the ships.

Video shared online reportedly shows personnel of Israel’s elite navy commandos’ unit Shayetet 13, boarding vessels at sea while communications from parts of the convoy were disrupted.

The ‘Global Sumud Flotilla’ said in a statement that “two warships were spotted around the boats in the Mediterranean” and added that “we lost contact with 23 boats of the flotilla, which was attacked by the Israeli army in international waters”.

Organisers said earlier they had been warned by Israel to alter course.

They reported being told that they “must change course and return immediately”, a message issued ahead of the interception operation.

Speaking to the Cyprus Mail, the Israeli embassy of Cyprus, said that “this time, two violent Turkish groups – Mavi Marmara and IHH, the latter designated as a terrorist organisation – are part of the provocation,” and vowed that the Gaza blockade shall not be breached.

The Israeli Navy has begun to intercept the activist mission sailing to the Gaza Strip to challenge Israel's naval blockade. pic.twitter.com/YXeSwxPDOd — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) May 18, 2026

The embassy further denounced the flotilla as “a provocation for the sake of a provocation”.

The office also repeated Israel’s position that humanitarian aid should be transferred through “official channels” for inspection and distribution.

The embassy remarked that previous flotilla missions had served “media and propaganda purposes” in the service of Hamas.

In the latest operation, Israeli sources and reports cited in regional media said arrests were carried out at sea, with claims that around 100 people were detained and would be transferred to the port of Ashdod for processing.

These figures have not been independently verified by the flotilla organisers.

The Turkish foreign ministry condemned Israel’s conduct in international waters, calling it a “new act of piracy”.

The interception comes amid continuing enforcement of the maritime blockade on Gaza, which Israel says is required for security reasons.

The flotilla organisers say the mission is a civilian-led attempt to deliver aid directly and challenge restrictions they describe as unlawful.

Footage circulating from the area shows naval vessels and boarding activity taking place at sea, with some communications from participating boats reportedly cut during the operation.

Organisers said contact with multiple vessels had been lost during the approach by Israeli forces.