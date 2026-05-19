Cyprus are you ready to climb? The Cyprus Bouldering Festival is set to return this weekend in the scenic village of Ineia, Paphos, bringing together climbers, outdoor enthusiasts, and the wider community for a unique celebration of sport, nature and connection.

Organised by the Athletic Club Shinosintrofia, the festival has established itself as a key event in the local outdoor sports calendar. Its mission is to promote climbing as an inclusive activity, encourage healthy lifestyles, and highlight Cyprus as a destination for outdoor recreation.

The two-day festival will feature a diverse programme designed for all ages and skill levels, including bouldering competitions open to beginners and experienced climbers, educational workshops on climbing techniques and outdoor photography, activities for children and families as well as community gatherings and award ceremonies.

Set against the natural beauty of Ineia, near the Akamas Peninsula, the festival offers participants the opportunity to engage with nature while building connections within the climbing and outdoor community.

“Cyprus Bouldering Festival is more than just a sporting event. It is a space where people come together, share experiences, and connect with nature and each other,” the organising team said. The festival continues to grow each year, attracting both local and international participants, and contributing to the promotion of sustainable outdoor tourism in Cyprus.

Cyprus Bouldering Festival

Bouldering festivals for all ages with competitions, workshops and events. May 23-24. Ineia, Paphos. https://shinosintrofia.org