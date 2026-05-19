The electricity Distribution System Operator (DSO) will launch a campaign on June 1 to clamp down on illegal renewable energy installations, disconnecting irregular systems and reporting violators to the police, the Electricity Authority (EAC) announced on Tuesday.

The campaign will also include installations with a non-approved increase in the capacity of renewable energy generated.

Such installations, it said, bypassed safety measures, impacted the network and produced unreliable supply and demand predictions.

The EAC said illegal installations also led to legal photovoltaic systems being cut off more frequently.

“Given the severity of the situation, the DSO will inspect installations to identify violations. Photovoltaic installations will be immediately disconnected and their certificate of suitability will cease to apply,” it added.

Furthermore, violators will be charged with the cost of investigation and reported to the police.

The cases will also be referred to the Cyprus Energy Regulatory Authority (Cera) and the Department of Electrical and Mechanical Services, which may issue fines and penalties.

The DSO called on consumers with irregular installations to remove them immediately and apply for approval before reconnecting or increasing their capacity.