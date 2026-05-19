Two men, aged 44 and 45, arrested in connection with an explosion outside a kiosk in Limassol last month were remanded in police custody on Tuesday.

The blast occurred at around 1am on April 18 and caused damage to the front of the kiosk.

Police secured testimony linking the two suspects to the case and obtained arrest warrants before carrying out an operation to detain them earlier on Tuesday.

They were later taken before Limassol district court, which ordered their remand in custody for six days.

Limassol CID is continuing investigations into the case.