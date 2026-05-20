The Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) has announced changes to the FTSE/CySE20 Index and broader CSE indices following a half-yearly review covering the period November 2025 to April 2026, according to an announcement issued on May 19, 2026.

The review was carried out by the Advisory Committee on the Indices, which met on May 19, 2026, to assess eligibility and marketability criteria in line with index rules, including a marketability threshold set at 6 per cent.

In the FTSE/CySE20 Index, the committee confirmed that EUROBANK S.A. will be added to the index, while Mitsides Public Company Ltd will be removed, marking a change in the composition of the benchmark.

The capping factor of EUROBANK S.A. has been set at 67 per cent, reflecting its weighting adjustment under the revised structure.

Several existing constituents also saw adjustments to their weighting levels, with Bank of Cyprus Holdings Plc increasing its capping factor from 76 per cent to 81 per cent, while Logicom Public Ltd saw a reduction from 36 per cent to 32 per cent.

The committee also confirmed the formation of a reserve list of eligible large-cap shares, which may be used to replace constituents if required before the next scheduled review.

The reserve list includes Woolworth (Cyprus) Properties Plc with a 22 per cent capping factor, Louis Plc at 30 per cent, Cyprus Forest Industries Public Ltd at 18 per cent, 7Q Investments Public Ltd at 26 per cent, and Top Kinisis Travel Public Ltd at 29 per cent.

The CSE reminded investors that capping factors for FTSE/CySE20 constituents will be calculated based on the closing prices of June 12, 2026, ahead of implementation.

All changes to the FTSE/CySE20 Index will take effect on June 22, 2026, the exchange stted.

In a parallel announcement covering broader market indices, the exchange confirmed additional adjustments to the CSE General Index, CSE Main Market Index and Alternative Market Index.

Among the key changes, Louis Plc will also enter the CSE General Index, Main Market Index and Alternative Market Index, with a capping factor of 30 per cent.

Unifast Finance & Investments Public Company Ltd will also be included in both the CSE General Index and Main Market Index, with a capping factor of 24 per cent.

CPI Holdings Public Ltd will join the Alternative Market Index with a capping factor of 15 per cent, expanding its representation across the exchange’s index structure.

At the same time, Blue Island Plc will be removed from the Alternative Market Index, reflecting its exclusion under the latest review.

Further adjustments were also made to existing constituents, with Bank of Cyprus Holdings Plc increasing its capping factor from 76 per cent to 81 per cent across indices, while Logicom Public Ltd was reduced from 36 per cent to 32 per cent.

Other changes include Net Info Plc, which saw its capping factor reduced from 35 per cent to 31 per cent, alongside adjustments for 7Q Investments Public Ltd, down from 32 per cent to 26 per cent, and Cyprus Forest Industries Public Ltd, reduced from 25 per cent to 18 per cent.

The exchange reiterated that capping factors for the CSE General Index and CSE Main Market Index will also be calculated based on closing prices on June 12, 2026, with all changes becoming effective on June 22, 2026.

The Cyprus Stock Exchange said the revisions form part of its regular biannual index maintenance process, aimed at ensuring that benchmarks remain aligned with market developments and liquidity conditions.