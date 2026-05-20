A paraglider was photographed drifting over the Limassol-Nicosia motorway on Wednesday morning, near the Pera Chorio industrial area exit.

Although paragliders are at certain times of day a common sight in the area adjacent to the motorway between the Pera Chorio and Tseri exits, it is not often one sees them actually flying over the heavy-with-traffic road.

Paragliding in Cyprus falls under the jurisdiction of the Civil Aviation Department and pilots are required to abide by general aviation rules and airspace restrictions.

Local clubs and associations issue guidelines and pilots must prioritise safety.

According to airspace rules, paragliders are only allowed to fly during the day in clear weather conditions, steering clear of controlled airspace, airports and military areas.

Pilots are liable for damage to property or injury to a third party.