A weak low-pressure system combined with an unstable air mass is affecting Cyprus, bringing unsettled weather conditions across the island.

On Wednesday, skies will be mostly cloudy at intervals, with local showers expected in various areas. As the day progresses, particularly around midday and into the afternoon, developing cloud cover is likely to trigger isolated thunderstorms, mainly over mountainous regions and across the eastern half of the island. Hail is also possible in stronger storms.

Winds will blow from the southwest to northwest at moderate to fresh levels, reaching force 4 to 5 on the Beaufort scale, before gradually strengthening to force 5 to 6. Along southern coastal areas, gusts may briefly reach force 7, creating blustery conditions.

The sea will be slightly rough at first, becoming rough later in the day.

Temperatures are expected to reach 26C inland, around 24C along the south and east coasts, approximately 21C in western and northern coastal areas, and 16C in the higher mountains.

Overnight, periods of increased cloud cover will persist, with the possibility of isolated showers, mainly in western parts of the island. Winds will ease slightly, remaining southwesterly to northwesterly at force 3 to 4, though coastal areas may still see winds up to force 5. Sea conditions will remain rough.

Temperatures overnight will fall to 13C inland, around 15C on the coast, and 9C in the higher mountain areas.

Looking ahead, unsettled conditions are set to continue through Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Intermittent cloud cover is expected to bring isolated showers and thunderstorms, particularly during the afternoon over the mountains and the eastern half of the island. Hail remains a possibility in thunderstorm activity.

Temperatures will rise slightly on Thursday before gradually dipping again by Saturday, remaining below the seasonal average for this time of year.