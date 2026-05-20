A 24-year-old man was remanded for two days on Wednesday after allegedly being found carrying four embryos in his luggage whilst attempting to leave from Tymbou (Ercan) airport in the north.

According to media reports, the man was arrested at the airport, attempting to depart to a foreign country, carrying four embryos in tubes labeled “life parcel” with a reference number.

Investigations by the north’s police reportedly revealed that the embryos were taken from in vitro fertilisation (IVF) centre operating illegally in the north.

Investigations into the case are ongoing.