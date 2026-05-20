President Nikos Christodoulides on Wednesday afternoon touched down at Mumbai airport to begin a four-day state visit to India.

He sported a grey Nehru jacket – a sleeveless jacket made famous by late Indian prime minister Jawarhalal Nehru – as he hopped down the stairs of the Cyprus Airways jet which had flown him and a multi-minister Cypriot delegation to India.

Welcoming him at the airport was Maharashtra state governor Jishnu Dev Varna, chief minister Devendra Gangadharrao Fadnavis, and protocol minister Jaykumar Rawal, with Maharashtra the state in which Mumbai is located.

After being welcomed to India, Christodoulides and the wider Cypriot delegation was whisked across Mumbai, with roads closed for his visit and electronic billboards displaying welcome messages.

Later on Wednesday, he will be due to visit the Taj Mahal Palace hotel, which was the site of a terror attack in which one Cypriot national – Andreas Liveras – died in 2008.

(Photo: Tom Cleaver)