A young Bonelli’s eagle was rescued on Wednesday after wildlife officers intervened when its mother was killed by a power line.

In a post on social media, the game and fauna service said the adult female was being tracked through a satellite transmitter as part of the European LIFE Bonelli EastMed programme when she was found dead following a collision with a power line.

The service described power line strikes as one of the main threats to birds of prey.

Following the discovery, officers placed the male parent, also fitted with a satellite transmitter, under close observation to assess whether he could sustain the chick.

When monitoring showed that the chick was not receiving sufficient food and its survival was at risk, authorities intervened and secured the young eagle for immediate care.

The service said the chick was transferred to a specialist veterinarian for treatment and monitoring, with the aim of eventual release back into the wild once it is deemed fit to survive independently.