The veterinary services confirmed on Wednesday that an exemption has been granted allowing fat tailed sheep in Dromolaxia to be spared from culling under strict conditions, following ongoing containment measures of the foot and mouth disease outbreak.

The decision follows what authorities described as “a comprehensive evaluation of the epidemiological data”, including input from scientific bodies and animal health experts.

According to the veterinary services, the assessment took into account the report of the epidemiological team, recommendations from the agricultural research institute, and findings on the significance of the Cyprus fat tailed sheep breed.

It also considered “the data of the Dromolaxia livestock breeding zone” and “the commitments of the livestock breeder to fully implement all required measures”.

The exemption is subject to strict biosecurity obligations.

The veterinary services said compliance will be required from the farm owner, management and scientific advisers, with continuous monitoring to ensure disease control standards are met.

Authorities stressed that the decision does not alter the broader containment strategy for foot and mouth disease, and that measures remain in place for surrounding farms, including those still negative for infection and others undergoing recovery processes.

The veterinary services said they “will continue to closely monitor the situation and constantly evaluate epidemiological data”, adding that all relevant decisions will be guided by public health, animal production and legal criteria.

The announcement comes amid wider concerns over livestock management in affected regions, including Dromolaxia and now Pachna in Limassol, where disease control measures have already led to extensive culling in other herds.

In a related statement, officials also referred to similar cases involving other breeds, including the indigenous red cattle, assuring that requests for exemptions are being assessed individually.

The fat tailed sheep breed, considered indigenous to Cyprus, has been the focus of concern among farmers and researchers due to its limited population and genetic value.

The exemption decision follows warnings that blanket culling could risk significant loss of biodiversity if applied without differentiation.

Earlier assessments by agricultural experts drew attention to the fact that the breed forms a small national population, with some estimates placing numbers at just over one thousand animals.

Researchers have also warned that loss of key breeding stock could undermine long term viability.