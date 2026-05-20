The Cyprus issue was among the topics discussed on Tuesday during a phone call between European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

In a post on X, von der Leyen said the two leaders also discussed the Eastern Mediterranean and the Cyprus issue, adding that “the EU stands ready to support the UN-led process at every stage.”

She also underlined the importance of EU-Turkey relations.

Von der Leyen described the conversation as “very good”, referring to Turkey as “a key partner in a region in turmoil.”

According to the Commission president, EU and Turkish interests align on several strategic priorities, including keeping trade routes open, ensuring continued energy flows, and maintaining stable supply chains. She added that close cooperation on these priorities would continue.

“The European Union appreciates Turkey’s efforts to support de-escalation and a diplomatic solution to the conflict involving Iran,” she said.

According to the Cyprus News Agency, the phone call took place at the request of President Erdogan.

Sources said the discussion focused exclusively on the conflict in the Middle East, the Cyprus issue and the importance of reaching an agreement on a solution, as well as broader EU-Turkey relations.