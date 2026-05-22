The distribution of ballot boxes began across Cyprus on Friday as authorities entered the final stage of preparations for the parliamentary elections, with polling stations expected to be fully operational ahead of Sunday’s vote.

Election officials and public servants started collecting ballot boxes, ballot papers, voter lists, counting forms and other voting materials early in the morning.

In Nicosia, the process was carried out from the premises of the International State Fair grounds at the Greek Pavilion, where chief returning officer, Elikkos Ilias supervised preparations.

Ilias assured that “the operation was progressing smoothly” while staff coordinated the transfer of sensitive electoral material to polling stations throughout the district.

Chief Returning Officer Elikkos Ilia

In Paphos, ballot boxes and election documents were distributed from the district administration offices, where presiding officers gathered to receive the equipment required for voting centres across the province.

Authorities in Limassol organised the handover process from the First Primary School of Limassol, which was being used as a temporary operational centre for election preparations.

In Larnaca, election materials were distributed from the Kition sports centre, while in the Famagusta district the process took place through the Famagusta municipal offices.

Officials said the final logistical arrangements would continue over the next 48 hours as polling centres are prepared to receive voters on election day.

Election services will remain on site throughout Friday coordinating deliveries and verifying material issued to presiding officers before deployment to individual polling stations.

The elections will be held on Sunday for 56 MPs. Ballot centres will be open from 7am to 6pm with a one hour break from noon to 1pm.