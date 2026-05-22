Two men, aged 25 and 26, were arrested in Limassol on Friday after an anti-drug operation led to the seizure of almost three kilos of cannabis.

The operation was carried out by the drug squad Ykan following information that the suspects were hiding narcotics in various locations across the district.

Officers placed the 25-year-old under surveillance and observed him on Thursday leaving two nylon bags in separate open areas in Limassol.

The bags were later found to contain around 2kg of cannabis.

Police then stopped the suspect’s vehicle and discovered a further 29g of cannabis during a search, leading to his arrest for offences committed in the act.

Investigators later searched areas near the 26-year-old’s home, where they located two more nylon bags containing approximately 168g of cannabis.

A subsequent search of the suspect’s property uncovered nine additional nylon bags hidden in the yard and a storage room.

The bags contained another 478g of cannabis.

In total, officers seized approximately 2.8kg of cannabis during the operation.

Ykan’s Limassol unit is continuing investigations.