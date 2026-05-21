Authorities in the north said on Wednesday that a company linked to an IVF centre attempted to transfer four embryos through Tymbou (Ercan) airport before completing the required licensing process, following the arrest of a 24-year-old man allegedly caught carrying the embryos in his luggage.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the north’s ‘health ministry’ said the company had submitted an application last Friday seeking approval for the embryo transfer.

The request was examined on Monday and approved by the competent “licence coordination committee” on Wednesday.

Officials claimed those involved proceeded with the transfer attempt before the final permit was formally issued.

The statement said the embryos were being “illegally transported” outside the north and confirmed that “a detailed investigation” into the case is underway.

Police in the north arrested the suspect at Tymbou (Ercan) airport on Wednesday as he prepared to board a flight.

According to reports, officers discovered four embryos stored in tubes marked “life parcel” and bearing a reference number inside his luggage.

Investigators later alleged the embryos originated from an IVF clinic operating without proper authorisation in the north.

The suspect was remanded in custody for two days.

Two additional suspects were later arrested in connection with the case and brought before a court, which ordered their detention for one day.

Police alleged one suspect had given instructions related to the transfer while the second was involved in the permit process.

Investigators said statements and security camera footage were still being examined.

Police also stated that inquiries with the ‘health ministry’ confirmed only an application for export approval had been submitted at the time of the attempted transfer and that no final authorisation had been granted.

The case has intensified scrutiny over the increasingly lucrative fertility sector in the north, which has become a major destination for international IVF treatment due to laisse-faire regulations and procedures restricted elsewhere in Europe, including gender selection and donor arrangements.

The ‘ministry’ said scheduled inspections at IVF centres are continuing as normal while authorities examine the circumstances surrounding the attempted transfer.

The arrest also comes weeks after a separate international investigation raised concerns about oversight within fertility clinics in the north.

A BBC investigation published in April reported that several British families believed clinics had used the wrong sperm or egg donors during treatment procedures.

DNA testing commissioned by affected families reportedly indicated that some children were not biologically related to the selected donors.

Following those revelations, the ‘ministry’ announced a separate inquiry into whether IVF centres had breached local regulations.