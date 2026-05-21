The appeals court ratified a ruling by the Nicosia district court against the owner of Melios zoo, who was found to be operating the zoo with an expired permit. The hearing was on Monday and the ruling was announced on Thursday.

The zoo owner had appealed his conviction by the district court, which heard that the permit had expired on September 25, 2017, and had not been renewed as the Melios centre did not meet the necessary requirements, as determined during a Veterinary Services visit to the zoo on March 11, 2018.

The appellant argued that the court of first instance should not have accepted that the prosecution had provided adequate evidence, as the zoo, he said, was operating within the regulations concerning the protection and wellbeing of animals in zoos.

The owner also said the prosecution did not prove that wild animals were displayed to the public for seven or more days per year and thus failed to prove that the establishment was operating as a zoo.

The appeals court, interpreting the law and regulations, said it was clear that the initial licence issued was for a zoo and that it was that zoo that had been banned but continued to operate.

It then said the prosecution did not need to provide evidence concerning the interpretation of the term ‘zoo’ and thus dismissed the appeal.