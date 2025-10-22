Organised crime in Cyprus is now often imported from abroad, Justice Minister Marios Hartsiotis said on Wednesday.

He was speaking after a closed-door meeting of the House legal committee where the issue of the murder of Stavros Demosthenous in Limassol last week was discussed. The meeting was also attended by police chief Themistos Arnaoutis.

The minister said that he informed the members of the committee about the stage of the investigations, noting that they are in full progress.

“We hope for clarification and that the perpetrators of this heinous crime will be brought to justice,” he said.

When asked if, based on the evidence before him, he is optimistic about solving the crime, he said that investigations are in full swing.

“We are four days after and there is enough evidence and yes, we hope that this particular crime will be solved.”

He also said that the members of the committee were informed about the measures that have been taken for some time against organised crime and about other measures that will be taken in the near future.

Asked how organised crime is evolving, he said that in the past it was “purely Cypriot” and “of Cypriot interests”, noting that today many people come to Cyprus to commit crimes on behalf of others, whether in Cyprus or abroad.

He also said that in the past the majority of serious crimes took place at night, while now they even happen during the day.

