By devouring big, juicy burgers and more, you might get the opportunity to witness the American musician Beth Hart perform live in concert at Athens’ Lycabettus Theatre. This year, Moondog’s Bar & Grill Burger Week is going big!

Back for its 10th edition, the Burger Week from June 2 to 7 will be a celebration of good food and music as there will be live bands every night and an exciting prize. “Come for the burgers, and you might leave for Beth Hart’s concert in Athens,” say organisers.

More than 40 unique burgers and over 200 ice-cold beers are getting ready to be served as the Nicosia bar-restaurant turns into a burger lover’s paradise for six whole days.

On June 2, Mr Loopman will perform, followed by Honston G on June 3, Kyriakos and Iras on June 4, The Boots on June 5, LNS Acoustic on June 6 and DJ Claudio on June 7 with a vinyl set.

And as for how to win a trip to Beth Hart’s concerts? Order a burger from the special menu. Each burger order is one entry into the draw. Two winners will win return flights to Athens, 4-star hotel accommodation and two concert tickets to the July 1 concert. The winners will be announced live on June 7 at Moondog’s.

10th Burger Week

Special burger menu, live bands and a draw to win tickets to Beth Hart’s concert in Athens. June 2-7. Moondog’s Bar & Grill, Nicosia. Tel: 7000-6300. Online reservations at https://rb.gy/cl9j9