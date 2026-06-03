IT professionals in Cyprus will gather again in Limassol this month for the second TechIsland TechPro Community Meetup, powered by The Vault.

The event will take place on June 11, 2026, bringing together people from across Cyprus’ tech and innovation ecosystem for an evening of discussion, networking, drinks and bites.

Under the theme ‘Modern DevOps: Are We Over-Engineering It?’, the meetup will explore how modern software development practices have evolved, and whether today’s growing complexity is always helping teams move faster, collaborate better and build stronger products.

DevOps began as a cultural shift focused on breaking silos, improving collaboration and using automation to support better delivery. Over time, however, the landscape has become far broader.

Toolchains are now more complex, workflows more layered, and teams across different functions often find themselves navigating processes, systems and decisions that affect how technology is built and scaled.

The discussion will look at a wider question relevant to many professionals working in and around technology: how can teams balance innovation, speed, structure and simplicity?

Panellists will share practical insights and real-world experiences on what effective engineering and collaboration can look like in today’s fast-moving digital environment.

The meetup is open to technology professionals and people working across the wider innovation sector, including CTOs, CIOs, CISOs, technology leaders, engineers, software developers, product and UX professionals, data, AI and cybersecurity specialists, digital transformation teams, and anyone interested in how technology teams work, evolve and solve complex challenges.

The panel will be moderated by Liza Charalambous, Co-founder and CTO of Malloc.

Speakers include Nikita Nadezhin, DevOps Platform Lead at The Vault; Alex Toumazis, Staff Software Engineer at Yelp; Dmitry Kuryanovich, Head of Maintenance at Wargaming; and Ruslan Lazukov, Delivery Manager and Co-head of Internal Development at DataArt.

The TechIsland TechPro Community, powered by The Vault, is a dedicated network for technology professionals working at the forefront of Cyprus’ tech and innovation sector.

It creates a peer-driven platform for meaningful exchange, open dialogue and cross-disciplinary collaboration, enabling members to share insights, discuss real-world challenges and explore the future of digital transformation, AI governance and emerging technologies.

The event will take place on June 11, 2026, from 19.00 to 21.00, in Limassol. Attendance is free upon registration and includes drinks and bites.

Registration is available here.



